    Inside Politics: Trump and Kim salvage Korea summit, but human rights questions remain

Inside Politics: Trump and Kim salvage Korea summit, but human rights questions remain

North Korea's human rights violations hang over the revived summit in Singapore, Democrats face a huge primary test in California, moderate House Republicans push a bipartisan DACA bill, Scott Pruitt's spending on pens raises eyebrows, and John McCain's Senate seat will not be on the ballot this year—it's all on Inside Politics.
