How the media is covering Melania's absence

First Lady Melania Trump hasn't been seen in public for almost a month. Is this a legitimate news story? David Zurawik and Lynn Sweet discuss it with Brian Stelter. When any first lady "disappears," Sweet says, "of course reporters are going to raise questions."
First Lady Melania Trump hasn't been seen in public for almost a month. Is this a legitimate news story? David Zurawik and Lynn Sweet discuss it with Brian Stelter. When any first lady "disappears," Sweet says, "of course reporters are going to raise questions."