Celebrity pardons: Trump's media strategy

Frank Rich joins Brian Stelter to discuss Trump's recent celebrity pardons, and the media strategy behind them. He says the presidency is now "not just a reality show, but a game show." Rich also previews his new HBO show "Succession," about a Murdoch-like media dynasty.
