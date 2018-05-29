"Active Shooter" to let players simulate shooting

Breaking News

"Active Shooter," is a video game set to be released June 6 on Steam that allow players to simulate being an active shooter to terrorize a school. Debbi Hixon lost her husband in the Parkland shooting and joins Michaela to discuss how she is taking action.
