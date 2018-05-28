Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NewsStream-Abortion-Philippines-Stout-Rita-Padilla_00001501
NewsStream-Abortion-Philippines-Stout-Rita-Padilla_00001501

    JUST WATCHED

    Abortion advocacy sweeping through Catholic nations

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Abortion advocacy sweeping through Catholic nations

Will the Ireland vote for abortion reform galvanize the fight in other Catholic countries? Clara Rita Padilla tells News Stream how advocates are trying to use that result to help the fight for abortion reform in the Philippines.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Abortion advocacy sweeping through Catholic nations

News Stream

Will the Ireland vote for abortion reform galvanize the fight in other Catholic countries? Clara Rita Padilla tells News Stream how advocates are trying to use that result to help the fight for abortion reform in the Philippines.
Source: CNN