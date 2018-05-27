Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 18: Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency, testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works on Capitol Hill January 18, 2017 in Washington, DC. Pruitt is expected to face tough questioning about his stance on climate change and ties to the oil and gas industry. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 18: Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency, testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works on Capitol Hill January 18, 2017 in Washington, DC. Pruitt is expected to face tough questioning about his stance on climate change and ties to the oil and gas industry. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Why Pruitt is hiding from the press

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Why Pruitt is hiding from the press

Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee and Mother Jones reporter Rebecca Leber join Brian Stelter to discuss the EPA's lack of transparency. EPA officials blocked some journalists from attending a recent speech by EPA chief Scott Pruitt. "I'm not gonna stand for it," says Kildee, a Democrat who is calling for an investigation.
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

Why Pruitt is hiding from the press

Reliable Sources

Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee and Mother Jones reporter Rebecca Leber join Brian Stelter to discuss the EPA's lack of transparency. EPA officials blocked some journalists from attending a recent speech by EPA chief Scott Pruitt. "I'm not gonna stand for it," says Kildee, a Democrat who is calling for an investigation.
Source: CNN