Why Pruitt is hiding from the press

Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee and Mother Jones reporter Rebecca Leber join Brian Stelter to discuss the EPA's lack of transparency. EPA officials blocked some journalists from attending a recent speech by EPA chief Scott Pruitt. "I'm not gonna stand for it," says Kildee, a Democrat who is calling for an investigation.
