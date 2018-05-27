Missing migrant kids: How the story went viral

Trump is trying to shift blame for government decisions that cause immigrant children to be separated from their parents. Daniel Dale points out that Trump officials have "owned" the new policy, while Trump himself is blaming Democrats. Walsh asks, "Where do we draw the line in cruelty?"
