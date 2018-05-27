How to cover Trump's lies

Sarah Westwood, Daniel Dale and Joan Walsh discuss Trump's truth problem with Brian Stelter. Dale says "incessant dishonesty" is "a central feature of his presidency," yet it's too often treated as "a side show rather than the central story." He says journalists should keep Trump's lies front and center.
