Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Retired NFL player Donté Stallworth poses for portraits in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 9, 2017. (Photo by Guillermo Hernandez Martinez/The Players' Tribune)
Retired NFL player Donté Stallworth poses for portraits in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 9, 2017. (Photo by Guillermo Hernandez Martinez/The Players' Tribune)

    JUST WATCHED

    Donté Stallworth on the new kneeling policy

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Donté Stallworth on the new kneeling policy

Trump on NFL players who don't stand for the anthem: "Maybe you shouldn't be in the country." Former player Donté Stallworth's reaction: "I think it's detestable for the president to use that type of rhetoric, especially towards American citizens who are peacefully protesting."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Donté Stallworth on the new kneeling policy

Trump on NFL players who don't stand for the anthem: "Maybe you shouldn't be in the country." Former player Donté Stallworth's reaction: "I think it's detestable for the president to use that type of rhetoric, especially towards American citizens who are peacefully protesting."
Source: CNN