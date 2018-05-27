Donté Stallworth on the new kneeling policy

Trump on NFL players who don't stand for the anthem: "Maybe you shouldn't be in the country." Former player Donté Stallworth's reaction: "I think it's detestable for the president to use that type of rhetoric, especially towards American citizens who are peacefully protesting."
