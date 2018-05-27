Breaking News

    Countering Hannity's bid to discredit Mueller

New York Times media columnist Jim Rutenberg discusses Sean Hannity's anti-Mueller and anti-media talking points, plus the need to inform the public about how the media really works. Rutenberg previews the new inside-the-NYT series called "The Fourth Estate."
