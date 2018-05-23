Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Pompeo: I don't believe there is a "deep state" at State Dept or DOJ

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Pompeo: I don't believe there is a "deep state" at State Dept or DOJ

Trump's Secy. of State Mike Pompeo says he does not believe there is a "deep state" at the State Department or Department of Justice, in spite of the President's morning tweet railing against the "Criminal Deep State."
Source: CNN

Inside Politics Highlights (12 Videos)

See More

Pompeo: I don't believe there is a "deep state" at State Dept or DOJ

Inside Politics

Trump's Secy. of State Mike Pompeo says he does not believe there is a "deep state" at the State Department or Department of Justice, in spite of the President's morning tweet railing against the "Criminal Deep State."
Source: CNN