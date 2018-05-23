Pompeo: I don't believe there is a "deep state" at State Dept or DOJ
Trump's Secy. of State Mike Pompeo says he does not believe there is a "deep state" at the State Department or Department of Justice, in spite of the President's morning tweet railing against the "Criminal Deep State."
