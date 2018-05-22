Breaking News

Dejan Levren discusses Ronaldo and Salah_00020026

    Champions League Final: Dejan Lovren discusses Ronaldo and Salah

Liverpool's Croatia defender will be busy on Saturday, containing Real Madrid's fearsome forward line. But as he tells CNN World Sport's Christina Macfarlane, the Reds have an attacking threat of their own, thanks to his good friend Mo Salah.
