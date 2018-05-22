Champions League Final: Dejan Lovren discusses Ronaldo and Salah
Liverpool's Croatia defender will be busy on Saturday, containing Real Madrid's fearsome forward line. But as he tells CNN World Sport's Christina Macfarlane, the Reds have an attacking threat of their own, thanks to his good friend Mo Salah.
