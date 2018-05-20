Breaking News

    Trump targeting Amazon -- and the Post?

Josh Dawsey of the Washington Post reports that the president has been pushing the postmaster general to raise Amazon's shipping rates. Brian Stelter brings up concern that Trump is trying to punish Amazon, run by Jeff Bezos, for critical coverage by the Bezos-owned Post.
