President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable on immigration policy in California, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Washington. (AP/Evan Vucci)

    Putting Trump's 'animals' remark in context

Brian Stelter, Sabrina Siddiqui, John Avlon and Max Boot discuss the coverage of President Trump's recent "animals" remark. Trump says he was talking about MS-13 gang members. The panel agrees that context is critical, but John Avlon also warns the press should be weary of "bullies playing the victim card."
Source: CNN

