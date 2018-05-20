Putting Trump's 'animals' remark in context

Brian Stelter, Sabrina Siddiqui, John Avlon and Max Boot discuss the coverage of President Trump's recent "animals" remark. Trump says he was talking about MS-13 gang members. The panel agrees that context is critical, but John Avlon also warns the press should be weary of "bullies playing the victim card."
