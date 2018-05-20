Inside Politics: Primary season heats up

The GOP bolsters its ground game in a battle to keep the House, Democrats split between competing strategies as primaries heat up, President Trump takes a gentler approach to negotiations with China, a fight looms in Congress over criminal justice reform, and the royal wedding sparks a new, more diverse wave of American enthusiasm for British culture.
The GOP bolsters its ground game in a battle to keep the House, Democrats split between competing strategies as primaries heat up, President Trump takes a gentler approach to negotiations with China, a fight looms in Congress over criminal justice reform, and the royal wedding sparks a new, more diverse wave of American enthusiasm for British culture.