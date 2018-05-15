One Square Meter Special: Next-level luxury properties
In this One Square Meter special, John Defterios heads to Miami's luxury Porsche Design Tower, where owners can park their supercars right in their living room. Across the world, a developer is working to reinvent an island paradise.
One Square Meter Special: Next-level luxury properties
In this One Square Meter special, John Defterios heads to Miami's luxury Porsche Design Tower, where owners can park their supercars right in their living room. Across the world, a developer is working to reinvent an island paradise.