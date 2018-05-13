Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Inside Politics: Travel ban exception for the World Cup

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Inside Politics: Travel ban exception for the World Cup

The Trump administration promises to ease its travel restrictions if the U.S. hosts the 2026 World Cup, Senate Democrats push for access to a report on CIA nominee Gina Haspel, a potential battle brews between the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, John Kelly's strained relationship with the press on display, and Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs are put to the test in public hearings--it's all on Inside Politics.
Source: CNN

Inside Politics Highlights (12 Videos)

See More

Inside Politics: Travel ban exception for the World Cup

Inside Politics

The Trump administration promises to ease its travel restrictions if the U.S. hosts the 2026 World Cup, Senate Democrats push for access to a report on CIA nominee Gina Haspel, a potential battle brews between the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, John Kelly's strained relationship with the press on display, and Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs are put to the test in public hearings--it's all on Inside Politics.
Source: CNN