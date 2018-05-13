Inside Politics: Travel ban exception for the World Cup
The Trump administration promises to ease its travel restrictions if the U.S. hosts the 2026 World Cup, Senate Democrats push for access to a report on CIA nominee Gina Haspel, a potential battle brews between the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, John Kelly's strained relationship with the press on display, and Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs are put to the test in public hearings--it's all on Inside Politics.
