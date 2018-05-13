Exclusive: Trevor Noah explains the '5:30 curse'

Trevor Noah reacts to the Michael Cohen payments controversy, likens President Trump to "an African dictator," and describes how "The Daily Show" has changed in the Trump age. He also offers a critique of Democrats and says Trump's supporters should not be underestimated.
