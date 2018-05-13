Amanpour: 'It is no longer possible to shut us up'
Brian Stelter talks with Christiane Amanpour and Frank Sesno about NBC's internal investigation and other recent developments in the #MeToo movement. Amanpour also discusses the significance of her promotion, taking the place of Charlie Rose's talk show on PBS.
