E-auction houses take off in Greece

The Greek economy, after years in the doldrums, is slowly getting back on its feet; helped in part by foreign investment in its housing market. Leveraging the digital age, e-auctions are the new way houses are bought and sold in the county, enabling foreign investors to snap up a Greek property no matter where they are in the world. We'll talk to the CEO of Piraeus Real Estate, who were the first to launch an e-auction platform in 2017 and one of the many foreign buyers who has purchased a property on the site.

Source: CNN