NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a press conference announcing new guidelines and testing standards that GNC will adhere to for their herbal supplements and extracts on March 30, 2015 in New York City. After testing hermal supplements and extracts from various retailers last year and finding false ingredients in their products, the attorney general's office subpoenaed GNC and other providers to further investigate their products. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman - a champion of the #MeToo movement who pushed for anti-strangulation laws and went after Harvey Weinstein - has resigned over multiple abuse allegations. "What is wrong with these guys?" asks CNN's Dana Bash.
NY Attorney General resigns amid abuse allegations

