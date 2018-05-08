NY Attorney General resigns amid abuse allegations
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman - a champion of the #MeToo movement who pushed for anti-strangulation laws and went after Harvey Weinstein - has resigned over multiple abuse allegations. "What is wrong with these guys?" asks CNN's Dana Bash.
