Kabul journalist mourns his fallen friends

Mujib Mashal, the NYT's senior correspondent in Afghanistan, tell Brian Stelter about his "personal heartbreak" after ten journalists were killed in the country last week. He says he tries to manage his pain by writing stories, ensuring the so-called "forgotten war" still gets attention.
