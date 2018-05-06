Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Mujib Mashal
Mujib Mashal

    JUST WATCHED

    Kabul journalist mourns his fallen friends

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Kabul journalist mourns his fallen friends

Mujib Mashal, the NYT's senior correspondent in Afghanistan, tell Brian Stelter about his "personal heartbreak" after ten journalists were killed in the country last week. He says he tries to manage his pain by writing stories, ensuring the so-called "forgotten war" still gets attention.
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

Kabul journalist mourns his fallen friends

Reliable Sources

Mujib Mashal, the NYT's senior correspondent in Afghanistan, tell Brian Stelter about his "personal heartbreak" after ten journalists were killed in the country last week. He says he tries to manage his pain by writing stories, ensuring the so-called "forgotten war" still gets attention.
Source: CNN