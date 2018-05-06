Inside Politics: Midwest warning signs for Democrats?
This week's primaries in the Midwest test the waters for Democrats, the White House braces for a fight over President Trump's nominee to lead the CIA, Trump teases his upcoming historic meeting with Kim Jong Un, and Republicans face a fall spending fight and potential government shutdown--it's all on Inside Politics.
This week's primaries in the Midwest test the waters for Democrats, the White House braces for a fight over President Trump's nominee to lead the CIA, Trump teases his upcoming historic meeting with Kim Jong Un, and Republicans face a fall spending fight and potential government shutdown--it's all on Inside Politics.