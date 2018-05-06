Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Inside Robert Mueller's interview room

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Inside Robert Mueller's interview room

Brian Stelter asks Michael Caputo, a former Trump campaign aide, to grade the media's coverage of the special counsel probe. Caputo was recently interviewed by the investigators. "Every question they asked me, they already had the answers to," he says.
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

Inside Robert Mueller's interview room

Reliable Sources

Brian Stelter asks Michael Caputo, a former Trump campaign aide, to grade the media's coverage of the special counsel probe. Caputo was recently interviewed by the investigators. "Every question they asked me, they already had the answers to," he says.
Source: CNN