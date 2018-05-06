Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Former Charlie Rose assistant speaks out

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Former Charlie Rose assistant speaks out

Kyle Godfrey-Ryan, one of the women who accused Charlie Rose of harassment, says he is both "brilliant" and a "predator." She says "everyone" at his PBS talk show knew about his behavior. Brian Stelter asks her about the recent chatter of a Rose "comeback."
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

Former Charlie Rose assistant speaks out

Reliable Sources

Kyle Godfrey-Ryan, one of the women who accused Charlie Rose of harassment, says he is both "brilliant" and a "predator." She says "everyone" at his PBS talk show knew about his behavior. Brian Stelter asks her about the recent chatter of a Rose "comeback."
Source: CNN