Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Cecilia Braekhus breaking new ground for female boxers_00045728
Cecilia Braekhus breaking new ground for female boxers_00045728

    JUST WATCHED

    Cecilia Braekhus breaking new ground for female boxers

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cecilia Braekhus breaking new ground for female boxers

Boxing's only undisputed world champion defends her World Female Welterweight crown on a night marking the first time a women's bout has been televised live on HBO. Braekhus has been speaking to Don Riddell.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Cecilia Braekhus breaking new ground for female boxers

Boxing's only undisputed world champion defends her World Female Welterweight crown on a night marking the first time a women's bout has been televised live on HBO. Braekhus has been speaking to Don Riddell.
Source: CNN