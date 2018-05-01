Cecilia Braekhus breaking new ground for female boxers
Boxing's only undisputed world champion defends her World Female Welterweight crown on a night marking the first time a women's bout has been televised live on HBO. Braekhus has been speaking to Don Riddell.
Cecilia Braekhus breaking new ground for female boxers
Boxing's only undisputed world champion defends her World Female Welterweight crown on a night marking the first time a women's bout has been televised live on HBO. Braekhus has been speaking to Don Riddell.