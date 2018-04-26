Breaking News

Art is everywhere and the demand for it is on the rise, reaching nearly $64 billion in sales in 2017. Talk Asia goes inside the world of art with world-renowned artists Brian Donnelly (aka KAWS,) art collector Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo and gallery owner David Zwirner.
Source: CNN

