Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

HUNT VALLEY, MD - OCTOBER 12: A sign for the Sinclair Broadcast building is seen in a buisness district October 12, 2004 in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Sinclair Broadcast Group, the owner of the largest chain of television stations in the nation, plans to preempt regular programming two weeks before the Nov. 2 election to air a documentary that accuses John Kerry of betraying American prisoners during the Vietnam War. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)
HUNT VALLEY, MD - OCTOBER 12: A sign for the Sinclair Broadcast building is seen in a buisness district October 12, 2004 in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Sinclair Broadcast Group, the owner of the largest chain of television stations in the nation, plans to preempt regular programming two weeks before the Nov. 2 election to air a documentary that accuses John Kerry of betraying American prisoners during the Vietnam War. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Ex-Sinclair reporter calls out the company

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ex-Sinclair reporter calls out the company

Jonathan Beaton, a former reporter at Sinclair-owned WPEC TV, opens up to Brian Stelter about the corporate culture at Sinclair Broadcasting amid his ongoing legal battle with the company. He says Sinclair's conservative bent is "insidious" because it is disguised.
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

Ex-Sinclair reporter calls out the company

Reliable Sources

Jonathan Beaton, a former reporter at Sinclair-owned WPEC TV, opens up to Brian Stelter about the corporate culture at Sinclair Broadcasting amid his ongoing legal battle with the company. He says Sinclair's conservative bent is "insidious" because it is disguised.
Source: CNN