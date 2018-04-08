Ex-Sinclair reporter calls out the company

Jonathan Beaton, a former reporter at Sinclair-owned WPEC TV, opens up to Brian Stelter about the corporate culture at Sinclair Broadcasting amid his ongoing legal battle with the company. He says Sinclair's conservative bent is "insidious" because it is disguised.
