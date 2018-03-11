Breaking News

    How the media is marking Women's History Month

Jessica Bennett, gender editor for The New York Times, speaks with Brian Stelter about "Overlooked," a new obituary project about pioneering women who never had an obit in the paper. Bennett also comments on Tucker Carlson's month-long "Men in America" series.
Jessica Bennett, gender editor for The New York Times, speaks with Brian Stelter about "Overlooked," a new obituary project about pioneering women who never had an obit in the paper. Bennett also comments on Tucker Carlson's month-long "Men in America" series.
