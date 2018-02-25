Reality intrudes on President Trump's 'fantasyland'
Dan Rather, Sarah Westwood, and Doug Heye discuss President Trump's "fantasyland," including tweets that misquoted Fox News stories. Rather equated the White House's spreading of falsehoods to a "fertilizer spreader in a wind storm."
