Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

David Hogg meets Dan Rather RS_00051504
David Hogg meets Dan Rather RS_00051504

    JUST WATCHED

    David Hogg meets Dan Rather

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

David Hogg meets Dan Rather

David Hogg is one of the student survivors leading the "Never Again" campaign. He is also thinking about majoring in journalism. In this interview with Brian Stelter, Hogg also speaks with veteran news anchor Dan Rather about student activism and media coverage. Rather offers Hogg some career advice.
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

David Hogg meets Dan Rather

Reliable Sources

David Hogg is one of the student survivors leading the "Never Again" campaign. He is also thinking about majoring in journalism. In this interview with Brian Stelter, Hogg also speaks with veteran news anchor Dan Rather about student activism and media coverage. Rather offers Hogg some career advice.
Source: CNN