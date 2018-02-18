Gergen cites 'growing' threat to America

Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 15: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks about the shooting yesterday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, at the White House on February 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. Yesterday's tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida left 17 people dead. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
David Gergen says President Trump's erratic tweeting "reminds me very much of the last days of President Nixon," but says this has been Trump's pattern "for some time." Gergen and Dan Pfeiffer connect Trump's attacks against the media and the FBI to larger concerns about American democracy.
Source: CNN

