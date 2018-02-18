Gergen cites 'growing' threat to America

David Gergen says President Trump's erratic tweeting "reminds me very much of the last days of President Nixon," but says this has been Trump's pattern "for some time." Gergen and Dan Pfeiffer connect Trump's attacks against the media and the FBI to larger concerns about American democracy.
