Publicity still of American comedian and actor Redd Foxx (1922 - 1991), 1967. (Photo by John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive/Getty Images)
Redd Foxx had a hit TV show, but he died broke
Comedian and actor Redd Foxx died broke, even though he had one of the biggest shows on TV. The CNN Original Series "See It Loud: The History of Black Television" airs on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT.
