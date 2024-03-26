Video Ad Feedback
Video captures the combined effects of a geomagnetic storm and a volcanic eruption in Iceland
As a volcano erupts in the Icelandic town of Grindavik, videographers capture the sky breaking out into celestial light.
00:48 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Video captures the combined effects of a geomagnetic storm and a volcanic eruption in Iceland
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Students launch campaign to get Kevin Bacon to go to their prom. See his reaction
00:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Famed ballerina reveals she was asked to lighten skin
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Oprah on why she turned to weight-loss drugs
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Baby's underwhelming reaction to first birthday goes viral
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This country is a leader in diamond trading. Now, it wants to grow them, too
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
They said it could take 20 years, France will do it in 5. See Notre Dame's stunning restoration
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Man reunited with $3M slippers stolen over 20 years ago. See the moment
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video captures authorities removing 750-pound alligator from home
01:54
Now playing- Source: wkbw
Video Ad Feedback
Watch lava flow from Iceland's volcano... again
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Pilot shows how cockpit chair allegedly moved on nosediving Boeing plane
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Katespiracies' rise following doctored photo of the Princess of Wales
03:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-CNN anchor says she changed name, hid Arabic skills to avoid discrimination
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Charles Barkley's reaction to Kenan Thompson's impression of him
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I don't have to answer these questions': Musk interview with ex-CNN anchor Don Lemon gets tense
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why sailor who became first US woman to race solo around world cried upon return
03:26
Now playing- Source: CNN