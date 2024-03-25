Spirit of Seoul Jeon Somi, Seoul, South Korea, Feb 2024
K-pop star JEON SOMI can sure 'pack a punch'
CNN goes behind the scenes with JEON SOMI to visit her recording studio and former taekwondo dojang, or training hall, to see how Korea's traditions influence her today.
08:19 - Source: CNN
Celebrity surprises 17 videos
justin timberlake grandma
Justin Timberlake surprises 88-year-old fan
01:08
title: Drake - God's Plan duration: 00:05:57 site: Youtube author: null published: Sat Feb 17 2018 00:00:01 GMT-0500 (Eastern Standard Time) intervention: yes description: God's Plan (Official Video) Song Available Here: https://Drake.lnk.to/ScaryHoursYD Directed by Karena Evans Executive Producers Director X & Taj Critchlow Produced by Fuliane Petikyan For Popp Rok Music video by Drake performing God's Plan. © 2018 Young Money Entertainment/Cash Money Records http://vevo.ly/Z6Unb9
Drake donates $1M in 'God's Plan' music video
01:05
netflix proposal
Netflix stars help pull off surprise proposal
00:59
Justin Timberlake LeBron James at concert
See LeBron James surprise Justin Timberlake
01:00
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: DJ Khaled (L) and Chance The Rapper perform onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Watch Chance the Rapper crash 5th grade class
00:35
Donnie Wahlberg snapped a picture with Waffle House staff.
Donnie Wahlberg leaves a $2,000 tip
00:59
coldplay surprise guest new orig
Coldplay invites unexpecting guest onstage
01:18
This Is Us
'This Is Us' cast surprises fans
00:54
macklemore grandma
Rapper surprises his grandma for her birthday
00:52
Actor Adam Driver gestures during a promotional event for the upcoming Star Wars film in Tokyo on December 10, 2015. Star Wars: The Force Awakens premieres in Japan on December 18. AFP PHOTO / KAZUHIRO NOGI / AFP / KAZUHIRO NOGI (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)
'Star Wars' star surprises veteran's family
00:47
Singer Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj pays college fees for fans
00:49
promposal surprise
Watch Kristen Bell help teen get his prom date
01:47
mark zuckerberg f8 summit
Mark Zuckerberg surprises family at dinner
01:01
John Legend gives an impromptu performance at London's St. Pancras train station on 29 March 2017.
John Legend surprises commuters in London
00:56
milo ventimiglia surprises fan watching this is us orig vstop ll_00002612.jpg
See actor sneak up on fan watching his show
01:02
dwayne johnson military surprise thumb 1
Dwayne Johnson surprises military family
01:04
