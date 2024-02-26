Video Ad Feedback
North Korea welcomes tourists again. Who is visiting?
CNN's Will Ripley spoke with two members of a Russian tour group, believed to be North Korea's first foreign visitors since the pandemic. They visited key sites in the capital Pyongyang and went to Masikryong, North Korea's only ski resort, which was opened in 2014 as part of the country's efforts to boost tourism. North Korea is under heavy sanctions from many nations, and travel is strictly controlled by the government. Russians have found their own travel increasingly challenging, having been banned from many European nations due to the war in Ukraine.
