Video Ad Feedback
Why it's so difficult to land on the moon
Hundreds of thousands of miles beyond Earth, a phone booth-size spacecraft is en route to take on a challenge no vehicle launched from the United States has attempted in more than 50 years. CNN's Kristin Fisher reports.
02:44 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Why it's so difficult to land on the moon
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Kids go bonkers after dad shaves off his beard
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I can never unsee this!': Olympian temporarily banned after donning mankini
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ziggy Marley shares his favorite memory of his father
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Zoo pulls 70 coins out of alligator's stomach
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear who Bob Costas thinks has replaced Dallas Cowboys as America's team
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See former NFL player audition for 'American Idol', get golden ticket
00:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How this financial writer fell victim to elaborate scam
05:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Where cinema royalty meets UK royalty. Check out the BAFTA awards
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Man takes off in stolen tow truck on highway. See what happens next
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'True Detective' star on working with Jodie Foster: It was like training with Mike Tyson
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN