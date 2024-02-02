Video Ad Feedback
Balancing the body from the inside out
CNN ventures to Al Ruwais to learn about Qatar's ambitions to develop into a wellness destination and a pioneer of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine.
04:15 - Source: CNN
Best of Travel 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Balancing the body from the inside out
04:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment surfers are found after 38 hours lost at sea
00:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why this assassination site has become a tourism hotspot in Rome
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Pilot explains what it's like to fly into the world's 'most dangerous' airport
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment tour guide catches teenager defacing ancient landmark
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nudist explains what you should definitely not do at a nude beach
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Woman attempts to get on plane with viral packing trick. See the result
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
It seats 18,000 and cost over $2B to build. See Vegas' new venue lighting up the skyline
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Meet the couples who fell in love while traveling
04:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This city has given us things we now can't live without
05:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video: First footage of the Titanic wreck released
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN