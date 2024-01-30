Video Ad Feedback
Why exploration team believes they found Amelia Earhart's plane
Deep Sea Vision CEO Tony Romeo explains how his team, using sonar imaging of the ocean floor, discovered an anomaly in the Pacific Ocean that they say resembles the aircraft used by Amelia Earhart when she went missing 87 years ago.
02:31 - Source: CNN
