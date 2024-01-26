Video Ad Feedback
This is island life: Discovering the charm of Zanzibar's shores
There's a phrase in Zanzibar that sums up island life. "Hakuna Matata," meaning no worries. Join CNN's Richard Quest as he explores the laid-back allure of Zanzibar's coastal beauty.
