Video Ad Feedback
Where do swimmers take an icy dip in one of world's oldest swimming races?
While many of us might spend Christmas morning in pajamas, these British swimmers choose to plunge into icy waters instead. Meet the participants in this year's Peter Pan Cup, a race that's been held in London since 1864.
02:58 - Source: CNN
Best of Travel 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Where do swimmers take an icy dip in one of world's oldest swimming races?
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment surfers are found after 38 hours lost at sea
00:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why this assassination site has become a tourism hotspot in Rome
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Pilot explains what it's like to fly into the world's 'most dangerous' airport
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment tour guide catches teenager defacing ancient landmark
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nudist explains what you should definitely not do at a nude beach
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Woman attempts to get on plane with viral packing trick. See the result
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
It seats 18,000 and cost over $2B to build. See Vegas' new venue lighting up the skyline
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Meet the couples who fell in love while traveling
04:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This city has given us things we now can't live without
05:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video: First footage of the Titanic wreck released