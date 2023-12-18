Video Ad Feedback
Off the beaten path in Italy: Discovering the gems of Puglia
It might be the road less traveled, but Bari and the heel of Italy's boot hold old-world charm and authentic experiences.
24:05 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
