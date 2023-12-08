Video Ad Feedback
Inside Asia's best bar
Awarded the Best Bar in Asia title three years in a row, Hong Kong's Coa pays homage to mezcal and tequila with a rotation of seasonal cocktails.
00:56 - Source: CNN
To eat is to live. 24 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Inside Asia's best bar
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why tea is good for you and how to make the perfect cup
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
American food should be celebrated, historians say
04:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Girl Scout Cookies gone wild
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Classic pasta amatriciana
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Froot Loops' on pizza
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Chef Ludo: A little more time isn't terrible
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Caribbean chef's calm carries through the pandemic
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Chef's brilliant pasta idea even more brilliant during pandemic
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Immigrant Food' spot opens near White House
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
History of hot dogs
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN