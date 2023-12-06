dubai fitness challenge world record hiit workout attempt dubai now spc intl_00014803.png
Video Ad Feedback
Dubai Fitness Challenge breaks world record
Fitness enthusiasts in Dubai came together to break the world record for the most nationalities in a HIIT workout. The feat was part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, promoting a healthier lifestyle.
02:57 - Source: CNN
Dubai Now 51 videos
dubai fitness challenge world record hiit workout attempt dubai now spc intl_00014803.png
Video Ad Feedback
Dubai Fitness Challenge breaks world record
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dubai drone video 2
Video Ad Feedback
Drones are lighting up the sky in Dubai
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
theatre of digital art video card
Video Ad Feedback
Immersive NFTs are on display at this Dubai art space
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
museum of the future video card 1
Video Ad Feedback
Inside Dubai's Museum of the Future
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wearable tech heat protection pkg_00010115.png
Video Ad Feedback
How this smart band can prevent overheating
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
exp intl squatwolf follow that startup_00002721.png
Video Ad Feedback
Influencers are helping this Dubai startup become a global brand
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dubai POV car drifting video thumb
Video Ad Feedback
Why Dubai's car drifters are turning to a life lived sideways
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
aquapod dubai spc intl_00021917.png
Video Ad Feedback
Aqua Pods are floating modules for shopping and living
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The smart manicure session at Lanour Beauty Lounge Dubai plants a tiny microchip over the fingernail, which can then be scanned to transfer selected data -- such as a digital business card, an Instagram handle or even a full restaurant menu if you're a waiter.
Video Ad Feedback
'Microchip manicure' turns your nails into business cards
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
RESTRICTED palm aerial video card
Video Ad Feedback
Dubai's Palm Jumeirah turns 20
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
forever rose beauty and the beast split
Video Ad Feedback
These rose creations can cost up to $80,000. Here's why
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN