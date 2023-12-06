Video Ad Feedback
Dubai Fitness Challenge breaks world record
Fitness enthusiasts in Dubai came together to break the world record for the most nationalities in a HIIT workout. The feat was part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, promoting a healthier lifestyle.
Source: CNN
