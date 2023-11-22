wheelchair crash miami airport vpx
Viral video shows wheelchair crashing onto Miami airport tarmac
A viral video of baggage handlers at Miami International Airport mishandling a passenger's wheelchair has caused outrage online. CNN's Rosemary Church has the details.
Viral video shows wheelchair crashing onto Miami airport tarmac
Deep Fried Turkey Hell 2
'Turkenheimer': PSA warning about turkey frying goes viral
American Girl doll
Family stunned over American Girl's pick for doll of the year. See why
Rob Reiner
'We name names': Rob Reiner discusses his podcast on JFK's assassination
blind side scene alt
NFL star's foster brothers say famous scene from 'The Blind Side' didn't happen
Why you're seeing more $50 bills_00004014.png
The US government printed more than 750 million $50 bills in 2022. Here's why
Taylor Swift, left, and Travis Kelce.
Why one podcast host thinks Taylor Swift will get engaged soon
snl biden panda 2
'SNL' pokes fun at Biden's latest meeting with China's Xi Jinping
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Mars Express Flyover
Satellite captures stunning images of a part of Mars called 'Labyrinth of Night'
CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 09: Charissa Thompson on set of the Amazon Prime TNF pregame show prior to an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 9, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Hear Charissa Thompson explain why she fabricated NFL sideline reports
