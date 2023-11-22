Video Ad Feedback
Viral video shows wheelchair crashing onto Miami airport tarmac
A viral video of baggage handlers at Miami International Airport mishandling a passenger's wheelchair has caused outrage online. CNN's Rosemary Church has the details.
00:45 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Viral video shows wheelchair crashing onto Miami airport tarmac
'Turkenheimer': PSA warning about turkey frying goes viral
Family stunned over American Girl's pick for doll of the year. See why
'We name names': Rob Reiner discusses his podcast on JFK's assassination
NFL star's foster brothers say famous scene from 'The Blind Side' didn't happen
The US government printed more than 750 million $50 bills in 2022. Here's why
Why one podcast host thinks Taylor Swift will get engaged soon
'SNL' pokes fun at Biden's latest meeting with China's Xi Jinping
Satellite captures stunning images of a part of Mars called 'Labyrinth of Night'
Hear Charissa Thompson explain why she fabricated NFL sideline reports
