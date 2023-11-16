Video Ad Feedback
There's a jellyfish boom in UK and Irish waters. Here's why
Jellyfish sightings in the UK and Ireland increased by 32% in the past year according to the Marine Conservation Society. Experts say the reason behind the rise could be a mixture of warming waters, storms, and onshore winds.
01:34 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
There's a jellyfish boom in UK and Irish waters. Here's why
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift's song skyrockets on iTunes after she changed this lyric
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How breast implants helped save a man with severe lung damage
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This may be the only place in the Americas to see a giant panda by 2025
05:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Northern lights create dazzling spectacle in the sky worldwide
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See homeowner's intense shootout with armed intruders
01:52
Now playing- Source: KCAL/KCBS
Video Ad Feedback
World's largest species of fish spotted in rare appearance
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Four men charged with stealing 18-karat golden toilet worth $6 million
00:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Gannett announces the reporter it hired to cover Taylor Swift
00:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A child in Florida called 911. What he asked for might surprise you
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What Loch Ness monster hunters found after biggest search in 50 years
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN