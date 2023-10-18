Video Ad Feedback
How a design that resembles the past could change the way we fly in the future
A growing number of companies believe the solution for climate-conscious air travel of the future might look like something from the past. CNN visits Hybrid Air Vehicles, who claim their design would create 90% less emissions than a conventional plane. It could also become the world's largest aircraft.
02:29 - Source: CNN
Mission Ahead 16 videos
02:29
This apartment building gets its air conditioning from 500 ft below ground
03:47
See the telescope NASA is building to help find life beyond Earth
02:51
NASA hopes this small company helps get them back to the moon
02:50
Could rust be the secret to solving fossil fuel power?
03:39
Does this look appetizing? If you go to Mars, it may be your meal
03:20
'This is what is holding these vehicles back': 3 reasons we won't see flying cars soon
02:39
This space tech company spins rockets into space. Watch how it happens
01:09
See how one company is fighting fire -- with fireballs
02:53
Six rotors. 200mph. This electric helicopter may be the future of transportation
01:53
How a Brooklyn company will make your home greener for free
02:44
