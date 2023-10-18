Airlander, Courtesy Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd
How a design that resembles the past could change the way we fly in the future
A growing number of companies believe the solution for climate-conscious air travel of the future might look like something from the past. CNN visits Hybrid Air Vehicles, who claim their design would create 90% less emissions than a conventional plane. It could also become the world's largest aircraft.
02:29
Mission Ahead 16 videos
CNN visited the site of 1 Java St when the company was installing its geothermal plumbing.
This apartment building gets its air conditioning from 500 ft below ground
03:47
- Source: CNN Business
Coronagraph Clean Room 3
See the telescope NASA is building to help find life beyond Earth
02:51
- Source: CNN Business
Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost Lunar Lander
NASA hopes this small company helps get them back to the moon
02:50
formenergy_thumb4
formenergy_thumb4
Could rust be the secret to solving fossil fuel power?
03:39
- Source: CNN
A mock up of a deep space kitchen from Nonfiction
Does this look appetizing? If you go to Mars, it may be your meal
03:20
- Source: CNN
FLYINGCAREXPLAINER01
'This is what is holding these vehicles back': 3 reasons we won't see flying cars soon
02:39
SpinLaunch3
SpinLaunch3
This space tech company spins rockets into space. Watch how it happens
01:09
- Source: CNN Business
Air Company was founded in 2019 by Gregory Constantine and Dr. Stafford Sheehan.
See how one company is fighting fire -- with fireballs
02:53
- Source: CNN
Joby says its eVTOL aircraft can fly up to 150 miles in a single charge. (John General/CNN)
Six rotors. 200mph. This electric helicopter may be the future of transportation
01:53
BlocPower 01
BlocPower 01
How a Brooklyn company will make your home greener for free
02:44
- Source: CNN
This solar startup can harness massive amounts of power from the sun