Video Ad Feedback
Hear captain's message to air traffic control during biohazard incident
A Delta flight heading from Atlanta to Spain was forced to turn back after a passenger's diarrhea created a biohazard situation onboard.
01:04 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Hear captain's message to air traffic control during biohazard incident
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: New security footage could lead to prosecutions for ISIS members
07:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This woman's home was bulldozed. Activists say it's because Biden and other leaders are coming to town
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How this President has played both sides in Russia's war against Ukraine
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukrainian drone flies deep into Russian-held territory. See its view
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The Chinese internet is brimming with anger at Japan over Fukushima. Hear why
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN military analyst on Putin's latest move during 'desperate' time
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Great Wall of China damaged while trying to create a shortcut
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
China aims to lower screen time with a new law. Some kids already found a loophole
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the scene in Hong Kong after powerful storm sweeps close to the coast
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN on scene of deadly Johannesburg fire
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear never-before-heard Princess Diana audio tapes
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Images show Ukraine is now facing Russian 'Dragon's teeth' defenses
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dr. Fauci responds to study that says masks didn't work
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A look back at Jimmy Buffett's most memorable moments
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN