The best 'seats' at the US Open go to about 100 people. Here's how you can join them
Around 500 people are invited to try out for the US Open ball crew every year. Make the cut, and you get one of the best views in tennis. CNN's Jon Sarlin went to Queens to see what it takes to make the team.
