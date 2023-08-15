Video Ad Feedback
Why this assassination site has become a tourism hotspot in Rome
As Covid lockdowns end, tourists are flocking Rome's central Largo Argentina square to see the assassination site of Julius Caesar, which took place on the Ides of March - March 15 - in 44 BC. CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.
02:06 - Source: CNN
